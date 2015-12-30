Cork backs Curtis for Swansea stay

Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork has backed interim manager Alan Curtis to stay in the job at least until the end of the season.

Curtis, who made over 400 appearances as a player for Swansea across three different stints, took over as caretaker manager after the sacking of Garry Monk earlier this month.

Swansea have picked up five points in their last three games to see them move out of the relegation zone, and Cork has backed Curtis to stay on for another six months.

"You can see from the results at the moment the manager situation is not affecting us," Cork said.

"We just have to get on with things, no-one's kicking off or sulking, you know football just deals you these hands sometimes.

"Curt and Dave [Adams] have come in, they've done really well and if we needed them to be there for the rest of the season I'm sure they'd do a good job."

Part of Swansea's recent run of good form has been down to their defensive efforts, and Cork hailed the performances of captain Ashley Williams.

"Ash was superb at [Crystal] Palace - the whole back four were brilliant and you need that if you want to keep clean sheets," Cork said.

"Ash is loud. You can hear him talking everyone through things and you need that. You need your captain to drive you on and inspire you.

"In the last month he's been bang on - the rock at the back you need. He's not afraid to give you an earful but I like that, you need that sometimes to get you going.

"We've got three clean sheets in a row and if you want to get out of trouble that's a great base.

"If we're a team that's not going to concede, you give your attackers that chance of winning games. If we carry on like that, we'll be fine."

Swansea face Manchester United on Saturday and will be looking to make it four straight wins over Louis van Gaal's side.