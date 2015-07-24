Costa happy Falcao struggled at United

Chelsea star Diego Costa is happy Radamel Falcao struggled at Manchester United, as it led to his former team-mate joining him at Stamford Bridge.

Colombia international Falcao scored just four goals in 29 appearances for United after a high-profile loan move from Monaco.

Louis van Gaal allowed the striker to leave at the end of the season, but Chelsea moved in and signed the 29-year-old on loan.

It reunites Falcao and Costa for the first time since they played together at Atletico Madrid in 2012-13, when the pair scored 54 goals between them in all competitions.

And Costa is happy to have his former team-mate back alongside him.

"It's good for us that he didn't have the best of seasons as that's why he's now with us," the Spain international told British media.

"We know that Falcao is a hugely talented player. The only thing he needs is to feel loved and trusted, and he will get both here.

"The manager is very happy to have brought him in and we are all very excited to have him in our squad because he's a great player.

"He gets on very well with his team-mates and he will help us a lot off the field too."

Whether the pair will start together under Jose Mourinho remains to be seen, with Costa the main man after his 20 league goals last season.

But the 26-year-old is hungry for more goals – and trophies – in 2015-16.

"I know that 20 goals is a decent total but I will be trying to improve upon that figure, without a doubt," Costa said.

"I believe that in life you have to keep improving and working hard. This time around I will be trying my absolute best to improve upon last season so I can beat that goals total.

"But let’s hope that my goals help us to win some silverware. There is no value in scoring goals and not winning a trophy.

"The club is the most important thing here and the individual player comes second. If the goals do flow, then that’s great, but for me, winning things is more important than your personal goals tally."