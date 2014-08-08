Costa on target as Chelsea beat Fenerbahce
Diego Costa was on target as Chelsea beat Fenerbahce, but they lost the Turkish charity competition after being defeated by Besiktas.
The friendly tournament, being held at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in aid of the Soma mining disaster, followed a league format with the three sides squaring off in 45-minute matches.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho named a strong starting XI for the 2-0 win over the hosts, with the likes of Andre Schurrle and Oscar starting after rejoining the squad following their World Cup exploits.
Costa - playing as the lone striker - opened the scoring with a fine solo goal, jinking his way past two defenders before rifling an effort in the bottom corner.
It was the Spain international's second goal of pre-season, after the close-season signing from Atletico Madrid also netted in the 2-1 win over Olimpija on his debut last month.
Branislav Ivanovic extended the lead on the half hour when he reacted quickest to Schurrle's parried free-kick.
However, Chelsea were beaten 1-0 in the following match with Besiktas - the Turkish side scoring in the closing stages.
Former Chelsea man Demba Ba forced a superb save from Petr Cech, but from the resulting corner Ersan Gulum pounced on a loose ball to bag the winner.
That meant Besiktas claimed the trophy following their 1-0 triumph over Fenerbahce in the evening's first contest.
