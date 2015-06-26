Costa tipped to emulate Robben at Bayern

Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu expects Douglas Costa to reach Arjen Robben's heights when he completes his expected move to Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international - currently on Copa America duty in Chile - looks set to make the switch to the Allianz Arena after spending six seasons with the Ukrainian side.

While Bayern are yet to confirm the deal, Shakhtar coach Lucescu did little to play down the rumours - suggesting Costa can make the same impact Netherlands winger Robben has with the Bavarian giants.

"It seems normal to me that they wanted him so much," he told Dolce Sport.

"Inter were also in the chase for Douglas - the boy can be the new Robben!

"He's only 24 years old and could reach [Robben's] level in the coming years."

Lucescu was also quizzed on the future of striker Luiz Adriano - the Brazilian having scored 21 goals in all competitions last term.

"Luiz Adriano does not want to extend his contract. We have agreed a fee with Al Ahli, but the player does not want to go to the Emirates," Lucescu added.

"But maybe they will compete with other clubs such as Rome, Milan, Monaco, those who have wanted him in the winter.

"He has six months left on his contract, but it would be good for us to get some money on it."