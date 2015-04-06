Coupe de France Preview: Auxerre v Guingamp

Ligue 1 Guingamp won the tournament for the second time in their history when they defeated Rennes 2-0 in last season's showpiece.

Jocelyn Gourvennec's side will start the contest as favourites at the Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps against their second-tier rivals.

However, Auxerre have historically performed well in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France having won five of the six last-four encounters they have been involved in, their only defeat at this stage of the competition coming in 1989 against Marseille.

Auxerre subsequently went on to lift the trophy on four of those five occasions - the last of which coming in a 2-1 victory over Sedan in 2005.

The club have fallen on harder times in recent years and suffered relegation in the 2011-12 season.

There is still plenty for Auxerre to play for this term, though, and a 3-1 victory over Nimes last Friday left them eighth but just four points adrift of the promotion places in Ligue 2.

For Guingamp, winners in two of the past six years, the competition represents their last chance of success this term.

Gourvennec's men were knocked out of Coupe de la Ligue by Monaco in the quarter-finals, while Dynamo Kiev ended their participation in the UEFA Europa League at the last-32 stage.

Guingamp were defeated 3-1 by high-flying Lyon on Saturday, but they are 11th in Ligue 1 and seven points clear of the drop zone meaning their top-flight status is relatively comfortable.

Key to Guingamp's hopes could be the form of striker Claudio Beauvue.

The 26-year-old is the fourth highest scorer in Ligue 1 this term with 12 goals, while he has also netted four times in the Coupe de France this term.