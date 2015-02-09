Coupe de France Preview: PSG v Nantes

PSG will host fellow Ligue 1 club Nantes on Wednesday in the round of 16, with both sides coming off performances that lacked cutting edge in front of goal.

Laurent Blanc's PSG were denied victory at Ligue 1-leaders Lyon on Sunday due to Anthony Lopes' impressive performance in goal, with the Portuguese goalkeeper making five saves for the hosts in a 1-1 draw.

"We were up against an excellent goalkeeper and he should be congratulated," midfielder Blaise Matuidi told PSG's website afterwards.

"We didn't do what we needed to do to open the scoring."

Meanwhile, Nantes held Nice to a scoreless stalemate in the French first division on the same day.

Nantes coach Michel Der Zakarian was thrilled to see his team notch their first clean sheet in six matches but bemoaned their efforts in the forward third, as they shot eight times but only tested Nice keeper Mouez Hassen twice.

Der Zakarian left regular starting striker Serge Gakpe out of his squad for the second straight match, having used him in 20 of Nantes 24 Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season, instead opting for 23-year-old Yacine Bammou up front.

"We pretty much did nothing but defend in the first half. We were very average offensively. We did not create a single chance in the game," Nantes' coach said after the game.

"We must not forget that we have young forwards who are still discovering the high level required in Ligue 1.

"Do I regret not having played Serge Gapke? It is a choice. He has scored only one goal since the beginning of the season. He is not ruled out though, he is part of the group."

Bammou has scored three goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season, while Nantes other attackers in Der Zakarian's 4-2-3-1 formation against Nice - Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Alejandro Bedoya and Vincent Bessat - have scored twice between them.

Nantes are level with Lille as the second-worst scorers in Ligue 1 this season with 20 goals, just one more than Metz, who sit bottom in the league table.

PSG's draw at Lyon was the fourth consecutive game in all competitions that the capital club have only scored one goal, with two of them coming from the penalty spot.

But Blanc's side should be confident of progressing as they have won their last eight matches against Nantes.