Coupe de France Review: Ibrahimovic sends PSG through, Nantes win thriller

Paris Saint-Germain eased into the last eight of the Coupe de France with a 3-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday thanks to two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in the space of five minutes, converting deliveries from Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier in the 62nd and 67th minute respectively to put the holders in command at Parc des Princes.

Adrien Rabiot turned a Maxwell ball into the box in off the post, albeit from an offside position, to make it 3-0 and end the tie as a contest with 15 minutes remaining as PSG maintained a domestic unbeaten run that stretches back to March of last year.

There was a thriller at Stade Bordeaux-Atlantique as Nantes staged an extra-time comeback to win 4-3 in a Derby de l'Atlantique cup tie with Bordeaux.

Bordeaux led 2-1 after goals from Enzo Crivelli and Andre Biyogo Poko turned the game around following Yacine Bammou's sixth-minute opener for the visitors.

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson equalised for Nantes in the 66th minute but Bordeaux appeared on course for victory when Brazilian forward Malcom restored their advantage eight minutes into extra time.

However, Johan Audel levelled things once more in the 114th minute before United States international Alejandro Bedoya settled the tie four minutes later.

Saint-Etienne needed extra time to see off Ligue 1 rivals Troyes, Neal Maupay's 107th-minute strike ensuring triumph after hosts had restored parity through Benjamin Nivet, cancelling out Oussama Tannane's 62nd-minute effort.

Elsewhere, two goals from Benjamin Jeannot helped Lorient to a 4-0 win at fourth tier Sarre Union.