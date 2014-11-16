Coupe de France Wrap: Arras knock out Gazelec

The Corsican club's hopes of a cup run were ended on Saturday with a disappointing performance at the Stade Degouve-Brabant, with goals from midfielders Damien Forestier and Valentin Lamiaux making sure of victory for the fourth tier club.

Gazelec's city rivals AC Ajaccio were also given a scare in their 1-0 win at Olympique Ales, but Marvin Diop's penalty in the 62nd minute settled the tie in favour of the 10 men, who had Mickael Leca sent off after 11 minutes.

Second-tier Troyes limped past Championnat National side Chambly 2-1 while Nimes could only beat fifth-level outfit Auch 2-0.

However, there were no such difficulties for Angers, who hammered Jeunes d'Argentre 10-0 thanks to hat-tricks from Nicolas Pepe and Jonas Henrique Pessalli.

Attacking midfielder Florent Mollet netted four times in Dijon's 9-0 thrashing of Vichy, while Laval were also big winners, overcoming Saint-Berthevin 7-0.

Elsewhere, Sochaux avoided a surprise exit with a 5-2 away win at Limonest.