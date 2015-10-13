Of course I want new Barcelona deal - Neymar

Barcelona forward Neymar has said there is no question he wants to agree a new contract with the Liga champions.

The club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez told Catalunya Radio last week that talks over a new deal were progressing well, adding his confidence that Neymar would stay at Camp Nou "for life".

The Brazil star has claimed his future is in the hands of his father and agent Neymar Snr, but has made it clear he is happy at the club after making his 100th appearance in the 2-1 loss to Sevilla last time out.

"I'm very happy at the club and in Barcelona, where I've adapted very well," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"I've got three more years on my contract and I leave these issues with my father. My only concern at the moment is to be focused on helping the team and to keep winning titles with Barca.

"Of course [I want to renew], but we'll talk about that later.

"It means a lot [to play 100 games] because it's always been a dream for me to play here. Since I was a child I've wanted to play here and to reach 100 games for this club is a great honour."

Neymar is among a handful of Barca stars to have been subjected to whistles from the crowd during recent performances, with the unrest at Camp Nou growing loudest during the first half of their 2-1 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

And the former Santos star has urged supporters to get behind the team rather than single players out in difficult matches.

"The truth is I was very surprised, we don't like it when they whistle," he said. "It's part of football but we were very sad because we try everything to get a win for Barcelona.

"They need to be with us like they were last season, believing until the last minute. If they're with us, we're stronger."