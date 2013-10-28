Court rules no replay after phantom goal

Leverkusen defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 on October 18 thanks to a controversial Stefan Kiessling header that ended up in the back of the net through a hole in the side-netting.

Hoffenheim requested for the match to be replayed due to the incident – missed by referee Felix Brych – but their plea has been rejected by a sports court.

"The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) has rejected the objection of 1899 Hoffenheim against the validity of the Bundesliga home match against Bayer Leverkusen on 18 October 2013," a statement read. "Thus, the Board approved the proposal of the DFB Control and remains the game rating. Leverkusen won the match 2-1."

Hans Lorenz, president of the DFB sports court, provided the reasoning behind the decision.

"The decision may be unsatisfactory from a sporting point of view but it is according to the rules and laws," he said.

"Referee Felix Brych took an incontestable factual decision. The claim that he broke rules was dropped by Hoffenheim even during the process."

If Hoffenheim wish to contest the sports court's decision they have one week to appeal to the DFB federal court.