Courtois defends footwork amid criticism

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois defended his footwork amid criticism early in the season.

Courtois, 26, produced his best performance for Madrid in a 0-0 derby draw with Atletico in LaLiga on Saturday.

But the former Chelsea shot-stopper has been questioned early in the campaign, with his footwork criticised.

However, Courtois dismissed those critics, telling Belgofut: "I'm not bad with my feet.

"I may not be among the best, but I'm certainly not bad either. Sometimes I miss a long ball but I dare to play with my feet.

"The last ball on which [Nikola] Kalinic put pressure was given to [Raphael] Varane with my right. Many goalkeepers would have cleared that ball.

"Sometimes I give a bad ball, yes, but I know more goalkeepers who are, so to speak, phenomenal with their feet making more mistakes than me.

"I'm just doing what I have to do, and that's the most important thing."

Courtois made three saves in the draw with Atletico, while Jan Oblak finished with six as the goalkeepers starred.

Former Atletico goalkeeper Courtois, whose team face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, enjoyed the reception from Madrid fans, saying: "You stop that ball and hear the whole stadium cheer.

"And then they chanted my name. I liked it. I have to try to take my place little by little.

"I have to show myself, especially if you have two good goalkeepers, as is our case. Helping the team is always the most important thing."