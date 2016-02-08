Courtois feels Champions League or FA Cup glory would save Chelsea's season

Thibaut Courtois feels reaching the Champions League or FA Cup final would save Chelsea's season after an underwhelming Premier League campaign.

The reigning champions are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions since they dismissed Jose Mourinho, but still sit 13th in the league table and have little chance making the top four.

Nevertheless, Courtois believes all is not lost and is hopeful success in Europe or the cup can make up for their disappointing title defence.

"After the game against Newcastle next week, we play in the Champions League and FA Cup against two great sides [Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City] and we have to try to win those games because the only way to save our season is to reach the final in one or both of them," the Belgium international told the club's official website.

"The confidence is good, in the last three or four games we've barely conceded a goal.

"We have the confidence to go to PSG and win the game; we know it's really difficult, last year we had a really tough game there but we want to get a good result to bring back to Stamford Bridge and finish it here."

The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie takes place at the Parc des Princes on February 16, with the return at Stamford Bridge scheduled for March 9.