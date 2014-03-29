Courtois happy to remain at Atletico Madrid

The Belgium international has spent the last three seasons at the Vicente Calderon on temporary deals from Stamford Bridge, and his performances this term have helped his club to the top of La Liga this term.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere at the end of the campaign, with Atletico's bitter rivals Real Madrid thought to be in the hunt for his signature, but Courtois insists such a move would not interest him.

"If the rumours are not true, then they are not true," he told Castilla La Mancha TV.

"The one thing I have always said is this - it's Atletico or Chelsea.

"I'm very happy to be with Atleti, my desire is to play and if I can't do that at Chelsea and I can continue here, I'll be very happy.

"I've never spoken with (Jose) Mourinho. At the moment Chelsea cannot guarantee me a place in goal, because (Petr) Cech is there.

"He is playing well and is one of the best keepers in the world."