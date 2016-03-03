Coutinho, Kaka and Alex Sandro named in Brazil squad

Philippe Coutinho, Kaka and Alex Sandro are in Brazi's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay.

Liverpool playmaker Coutinho is yet to make an appearance in the qualifying campaign, but has been brought back into the fold by head coach Dunga.

Orlando City veteran Kaka has also been called-up despite only playing 15 minutes so far in qualification, while Juventus' Alex Sandro - who last played international football in August 2012 - is also selected in the 23-man squad.

Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves replaces Jefferson, while defender Gil and midfielder Renato Augusto are picked despite making recent moves to China.

There is still no place for former captain Thiago Silva, while Coutinho's club-mate Roberto Firmino and Benfica forward Jonas - scorer of 28 goals this season - were among the other players to miss out.

Brazil have seven points from their opening four matches in qualifying, putting them third in the standings.

They host Uruguay in Recife on March 26, before visiting Paraguay four days later.



Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Internacional), Diego Alves (Valencia), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio).

Defenders: Dani Alves (Barcelona), Danilo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Gil (Shandong Luneng), David Luiz (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Midfielders: Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Kaka (Orlando City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Lucas Lima (Santos), Oscar (Chelsea), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Hulk (Zenit), Neymar (Barcelona), Ricardo Oliveira (Santos).