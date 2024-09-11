Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive Brazilians ever?

By
published

Our latest quiz is here to test your knowledge of the biggest Brazilian transfers

Neymar reacts during Brazil&#039;s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in October 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your latest FourFourTwo quiz has landed and today it's all about the boys from Brazil – as our challenge to you is to name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever.

There's nothing quite like a samba footballer, after all. This is the country that has produced many an entertainer, so we want you to tell us who signed them and when.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.