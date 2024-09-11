Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive Brazilians ever?

Your latest FourFourTwo quiz has landed and today it's all about the boys from Brazil – as our challenge to you is to name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever.

There's nothing quite like a samba footballer, after all. This is the country that has produced many an entertainer, so we want you to tell us who signed them and when.

There are duplicates on this list – the same players made a couple of big moves – while the fees are approximate and adjusted based on how much they were worth at the time.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe this season?

With plenty of Brazilians shunning Europe these days for the Saudi Pro League, do you remember the stars that this South American giant has produced?

This list is a veritable who's who of the best players that the Selecao have produced over the past 30 years, but in with the modern-day greats are the odd flop or expensive misfire.

We've put 12 minutes on the clock for you to get all 100 players. Good luck - you'll need it!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 2010s?

Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?