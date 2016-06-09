Coutinho unaware of PSG bid

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho claims he is unaware of any interest from Paris Saint-Germain after firing Brazil to a 7-1 win over Haiti at the Copa America Centenario.

The playmaker netted a hat-trick in the thrashing at Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, as rumours link the former Inter player with a switch to the Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking after his star turn in the one-sided Group B clash, the 23-year-old rejected suggestions a bid had been submitted by PSG.

"As far as I know, there's no offer," he was quoted as saying by Goal.

"I'm here with the national team, this subject is for my representatives. More important for me is to be here, focused on the national team and having a good tournament. That's where my head is."

Brazil laboured to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador in their opening match of the campaign and Coutinho was relieved to see his team get off the mark in some style, albeit against one of the tournament's relative minnows.

"We had a good game and are leaving here happy," he said.

"We have to keep our focus for the next game. We have to be dreaming about big things, but we also have to prepare well for the next game. Peru is a very strong team."

Brazil's final Group B game against Peru will take place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.