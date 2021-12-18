Cove Rangers extend lead at the top of League One with Alloa victory

Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of cinch Scottish League One to five points after claiming a 3-0 victory over Alloa at the Balmoral Stadium.

Jamie Masson opened the scoring for the hosts when he smashed home from long range. Rangers doubled their advantage after the break through Rory McAllister’s penalty and sealed all three points five minutes from time when Mitch Megginson curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Montrose lost ground on the leaders as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Queen’s Park at Links Park.

The visitors took the lead through Louis Longridge midway through the first half but Montrose equalised via the penalty spot early in the second half when Graham Webster dispatched from 12 yards.

Peterhead twice came from behind to earn three points with a 3-2 win over Dumbarton.

Andy Geggan broke the deadlock for the home side in the 17th minute before Josh Mulligan equalised for Peterhead, but Connor Duthie restored their advantage just three minutes later.

They were pegged back once again through Russell McLean to send the sides into the break level, but McLean’s second of the game grabbed all three points for the Blue Toon.

The weather affected two games, with Airdrie leading Clyde 2-1 when the referee stopped play due to heavy fog and the same problem stopped play between East Fife and Falkirk with the Bairns leading 1-0.