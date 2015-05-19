Crawley appoint Yates as manager

League Two Crawley Town have confirmed the appointment of Mark Yates as the club's new manager on a two-year contract.

The Broadfield Stadium outfit had been left with a vacancy after John Gregory, who handed the reins to Dean Saunders for the second half of the League One season due to health reasons, confirmed his permanent departure earlier this month.

Saunders - announced as Chesterfield boss last week - could not prevent Crawley from slipping to relegation and former Cheltenham Town manager Yates has been charged with kick-starting the recovery.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "I have been out of the game for a few months and when this opportunity arose it really excited me.

"There's a big challenge ahead, but one I am really looking forward too."