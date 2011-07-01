Crerand: Nasri could be United playmaker

The Gunners star has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, with United and rivals Manchester City both said to be keen on signing the 24-year-old, who has just one year left on his current contract.

And Crerand, who played more than 300 matches during an eight year spell at Old Trafford, says the Frenchman could add a creative spark to United's midfield, as Sir Alex Ferguson's side look to go one better than last season and win the Champions League in 2011/12,

"The player that interests me most at present is Nasri," Crerand said in The Mirror. "I'm sure he can do the midfield job for us and become the play maker at Old Trafford.

"He is right up there with the Barcelona players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta in my book but the talk of Fabregas going to the Nou Camp could potentially jeopardise that one.

"The problem that Arsenal face is the length of contract, surely they can’t let Nasri go on a free next year? I doubt they will let both players leave Arsenal so I suspect an interesting few days ahead.

"The team go out to the States on July 10 and that means we will probably go all out to bring any targets that we have into the club to enable them to be part of the full pre-season.

"It makes a big difference believe me if players can enjoy that full period with the rest of the team. If there is another signing to make I expect it will be in the next 10 days."