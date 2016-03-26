Crespo sacked as Modena coach

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo has been sacked from his position as head coach of Serie B strugglers club Modena.

Crespo was handed his first coaching role in June, with Modena having preserved their second-tier status in a relegation play-off against Virtus Entella that month.

However, the former Parma, Inter and Chelsea star has been unable to transform the club's fortunes, with Modena fully engaged in another scrap for survival.

A club statement read: "Modena FC announces that coach Hernan Crespo has been relieved of his duties as first-team manager.

"The club wishes to thank the coach for his efforts during his employment and would like to wish him the best professional fortunes."

Modena sit 18th in Serie B, one point from safety with nine matches left to play.

Crespo had been on a one-year contract with the option for an additional two years.