Cresswell and Pickford get England call

Aaron Cresswell was handed his first England call-up on Monday, while Jordan Pickford was also drafted in as Danny Drinkwater and Fraser Forster withdrew.

Gareth Southgate's side host Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Friday and face Spain four days later, with that Wembley friendly affording the interim coach the opportunity to assess his options.

And he will have 26-year-old West Ham full-back Cresswell at his disposal following Drinkwater's injury-enforced withdrawal, though the nature of his setback was not disclosed.

Southampton goalkeeper Forster's abdominal problem sees Pickford handed a late call-up, as happened with the last squad.

The 22-year-old produced a stunning display on Saturday to help Sunderland record their first Premier League win of the season at Bournemouth.

It is thought Cresswell's inclusion is also to cover for Danny Rose, who has been struggling with hamstring and foot problems.

England drew in Slovenia last time, but still top Group F with seven points from three matches.