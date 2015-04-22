Cresswell fully committed to West Ham

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the left-back following a seamless transition to the demands of the Premier League in his first season since joining from Ipswich Town.

But the 25-year-old will not allow himself to get side-tracked by the rumour mill.

"Obviously it's nice to see things like that [transfer speculation]," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"But I have four years left on my West Ham contract and I'm very happy down here. I don't read into it or look into stuff like that.

"I just concentrate on doing my best for West Ham.

"I have still got four years left on my contract and it's what I'm enjoying at the minute."