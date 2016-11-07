Crisis at Spurs? Don't make me laugh, says Dier

Eric Dier finds it laughable that anyone would believe Tottenham are a club in crisis.

Talk that all may not be well at White Hart Lane has grown louder amid a seven-match winless run that has ended Spurs' EFL Cup participation, put their Champions League hopes in doubt, and dropped them to fifth in the Premier League.

But England midfielder Dier was quick to point out that Mauricio Pochettino's side, who earned a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Sunday, are unbeaten in the top flight.

"In the week people were talking about Tottenham being in crisis, but we haven't lost yet in the Premier League," said Dier, who played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley.

"Obviously the Champions League was disappointing, but I think it is funny when you're unbeaten in the league and it is a crisis.

"There is not time to sulk or cry over it. We worked so hard last year to be in the Champions League and our performances haven't been good enough.

"We have just got to look forward now."

Spurs' equaliser at the Emirates Stadium came from a Harry Kane penalty as the striker marked his return in style.

Having been sidelined for seven weeks following an ankle injury, Kane conceded to having found it difficult to assume a watching brief.

He added: "It has been difficult, especially with the team going through a bit of a spell where we haven't been winning games.

"It's like watching my family – I just want to be out there helping them. I was there training with the team, I was around them.

"It has been a difficult spell for us, but we came out against Arsenal and played very well. We could have even nicked it."