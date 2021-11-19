Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp out of Tottenham’s clash with Leeds

Tottenham will be forced to make changes for the visit of Leeds with Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Romero sustained an unspecified injury while away with Argentina and Skipp has a one-match suspension to serve after he received a fifth booking of the season at Everton two weeks ago.

Giovani Lo Celso is another who has to be assessed following a knock picked up on international duty. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to be fit and Antonio Conte has also been boosted by Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil being able to return to training after recent hamstring issues.

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford again, with the striker set to miss his ninth game in all competitions due to an ankle injury.

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt is not likely to feature after withdrawing from the England Under-20 squad through injury.

Defenders Luke Ayling, Robin Koch (both knee) and Junior Firpo (muscle strain) are still unavailable and Jamie Shackleton remains doubtful.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Drameh, Hjelde, Bate.