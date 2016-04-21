Cristiano Ronaldo 'all good' after injury scare

Real Madrid have received a boost with Cristiano Ronaldo announcing he is "all good" after Wednesday's injury scare.

Ronaldo walked off the pitch late in Madrid's 3-0 win over Villarreal after apparently experiencing discomfort in his hamstring.

That sparked concern that the prolific Portuguese could be a doubt for next week's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

However, coach Zinedine Zidane said after the Villarreal win that Ronaldo's injury did not appear to be serious, and the man himself took to Instagram to offer a positive update on his condition on Thursday.

Ronaldo posted: "All good. Thanks for your support."