Cristiano Ronaldo: Mourinho's problems do not surprise me

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is not surprised by Jose Mourinho's difficult situation at Chelsea this season but hopes his compatriot can turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo worked with Mourinho during the latter's time in charge of Madrid between 2010 and 2013 - the duo allegedly enduring a frosty relationship at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Ronaldo hopes Mourinho will get Chelsea back on track, with the Premier League champions languishing 15th in the top flight.

"Mourinho's situation? I'm not surprised because in football anything can happen..." the Portugal captain told BBC Sport.

"Of course, he's a manager that I was working with for two years and I know his potential. I know that not just him but Chelsea are in this tough situation.

"As a Portuguese man, I want to see the Portuguese at the top level all the time.

"So this is what I wish for him that he can go through this bad situation and make Chelsea fans happy because they deserve it."

Chelsea have already lost six of their 11 league games this term but bolstered their Champions League campaign with a much-needed 2-1 win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.