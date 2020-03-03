Cristiano Ronaldo rushes home to Madeira after mother is hospitalised

The Juventus forward travelled to the Portuguese island on a private jet on Tuesday after being given the day off on compassionate leave by the Italian club, Goal reports.

His mother, 65-year-old Dolores Aveiro, was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital after suffering a suspected stroke, where she will undergo tests.

The report says she has already had a blood clot removed from an artery, and is conscious and in a stable condition.

Ronaldo was in Madrid on Sunday to watch his former club Real Madrid beat rivals Barcelona in El Clasico at the Bernabeu, after Juve’s Serie A clash with Inter Milan was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Portugal international then returned to Turin for training ahead of Juve’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against AC Milan on Wednesday, but now his involvement in that fixture is doubtful.

There has been no comment from the family, who have asked for privacy while Dolores recovers in intensive care.

Ronaldo’s first club, Sporting CP, published a message of support wishing her a speedy recovery.

O Sporting Clube de Portugal deseja as melhoras e uma rápida recuperação a Dolores Aveiro, embaixadora da Fundação do Clube e referência inconfundível para todos os nossos sócios. pic.twitter.com/tnfFCJe6i9— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) March 3, 2020

