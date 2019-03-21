Cristiano Ronaldo was nothing like reputation, says former Manchester United team-mate

The Nantes defender has countered claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'selfish', revealing the Portuguese was one of the most welcoming at Manchester United when he and twin Rafael signed in 2008.

"I've heard Cristiano called selfish, but he gave us non-stop advice on and off the pitch," he told ESPN FC.

And the Juventus star was on hand during his first appearance for United too.

“When I made my debut against Tottenham, I played alongside him," Fabio recalled. "Cristiano told me not to take risks in our half because he might not be able to get back to help me.

"With Cristiano supporting me, I felt so positive."

The 28-year-old made 56 appearances for United, scoring three goals and winning the Premier League in 2010/11.

He joined Cardiff in 2014 on a free transfer before spending two seasons at Middlesbrough and signed for Nantes in July last year.

