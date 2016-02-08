Cristiano Ronaldo will keep breaking records - Hugo Sanchez

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez refuses to believe Cristiano Ronaldo is past his prime and is confident the Portugal international will continue to break records.

Ronaldo has netted 30 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this campaign, but has nonetheless been criticised on more than one occasion as he has been struggling to hit the heights of the past few seasons.

The 31-year-old has even been outshone by team-mates Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in a number of games and some have suggested he is past his best.

Sanchez is adamant Ronaldo remains Madrid's main dangerman, though, and has backed him to keep making the difference.

"Ronaldo is a very competitive player and this is why he will continue to break records," Sanchez was quoted as saying by Marca.

"I don't mind that he broke my record, because he is a Madridista.

"Cristiano is still the main man in Madrid's attack."

Ronaldo surpassed Sanchez in the all-time La Liga top goalscoring charts this campaign, becoming the Madrid player with the most goals in the Spanish top flight in the process.