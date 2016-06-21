Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia book last-16 spots

Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia had their last-16 berths at Euro 2016 confirmed after Group C was resolved on Tuesday.

Germany and Poland secured the top two spots in Group C, with those results confirming Group B's Slovakia – who held England to a 0-0 draw on Monday – as one of the best four third-placed teams.

While Croatia and Hungary are yet to finish their Group D and Group F campaigns respectively, with four points they are certain to go through.

Northern Ireland were beaten by the world champions, but still look likely to progress in third and could have their fate confirmed after Tuesday's second batch of games, in which Croatia take on reigning champions Spain, and Czech Republic play Turkey.

The only confirmed second-round tie so far is Switzerland against Poland.