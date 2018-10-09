Croatia warm up for England clash with 15-1 win

Croatia warmed up for a Nations League clash against England by thrashing third-tier side Bjelovar 15-1, with Andrej Kramaric scoring five goals.

In a game arranged to mark the 110th anniversary of one of Croatia's oldest clubs, Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic and Chelsea's on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic were among the starters for the World Cup finalists.

But it was Kramaric who grabbed his chance to impress Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic ahead of facing England on Friday, scoring four before half-time and another after the break.

Rakitic was on the scoresheet in the opening stages with Ante Rebic, Mario Pasalic and Tin Jedvaj also on target for Croatia while Marko Livaja netted a hat-trick.

After substitute Ivan Perisic grabbed a brace, Bjelovar did at least get something to remember the club's birthday by as Stjepan Mamic struck for the hosts late in the game.