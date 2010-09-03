Trending

Croatian Rubcic named new Bangladesh coach

DHAKA - Croatian Robert Rubcic has been named as the new coach of the Bangladesh football team, with his first assignment to be the Asian Games in November.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday the 46-year-old Rubcic had replaced Serbian Zoran Djordjevic and signed on to become Bangladesh's 14th foreign coach.

Rubcic also has the job of leading the world's 152nd-ranked team in their 2012 Olympic and 2014 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

