Crocked Coleman signs new Everton deal

Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year deal at Everton despite being sidelined with a double fracture of his right leg.

The Republic of Ireland right-back sustained the injury following a bad challenge by Wales' Neil Taylor in a World Cup qualifier in March and is unlikely to be fit for the start of next season.

Terms on his new contract were agreed prior to the 28-year-old leaving for international duty but Coleman revealed Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright got in touch within hours of the incident to reassure him that nothing had changed.

Coleman told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to get this signed.

"I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract.

"I've been here for a long time and it's a special club that means a lot to me.

"Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break but unfortunately I got the injury. The chairman messaged me the night of my injury and said 'Don't worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you'. That sums up what the chairman and this club is all about.

"I'm delighted with how the club has handled the situation. Knowing that I was going to come back and sign it has definitely helped things. It's a massive boost and gives me something to fight for."

Coleman signed for Everton from Sligo Rovers for a bargain £60,000 in 2009 and has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

With majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri providing manager Ronald Koeman with the funds to make Everton a force in the top flight, the future looks rosy for the Merseyside club and Coleman cannot wait to return to full fitness to make a contribution.

He added: "I'm really excited by the way things are going and the players we have signed."

"This season has been good and we've got Europa League football next season to look forward to. It's exciting and it's all about pushing ourselves. I'm really happy that I am going to be here for the foreseeable future."