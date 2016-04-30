Crotone not Italy's Leicester, says director Ursino

Crotone director Beppe Ursino has dismissed comparisons with Leicester City after his side secured promotion to Serie A on Friday.

A 1-1 draw away to Modena was enough for the Calabrian club to seal a place in the top flight for the first time in their history.

Thousands of fans packed the central square to watch the game on big screens and celebrated with fireworks at the final whistle, as Crotone - who have twice been bankrupted - ensured their remarkable success.

Comparisons have been drawn with Premier League leaders Leicester, who can clinch a fairytale title win this weekend, but Ursino insists Crotone must be judged on their own merits.

"I'm feeling intense, deep emotions," he told Calciomercato. "It is indescribable. In my view we have done something immensely important, it's a victory for all of Calabria.

"Are we the Italian Leicester? No, we are Crotone and we each have our own identity. Our project has always been to rely on young players, to create a competitive team and try to keep costs down.

"This year we managed to do something marvellous and the credit goes to the club, the coach, the players and our fans."

Crotone are five points clear at the top of Serie B with three games left to play.