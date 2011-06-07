Crouch to consider England future

With Darren Bent leading the line, Capello favoured Bobby Zamora over the Tottenham Hotspur striker for a spot on the substitutes' bench, despite Crouch's international record of 22 goals in 42 games.

The snub left the Spurs front-man contemplating his future under Capello, but was clear that he would not make a snap decision.

“I was disappointed, of course,” he told Sky Sports at the launch of The FA Mars Just Play initiative in London. "I will have to think about things over the summer. I don't want to make any stupid decisions.

"It is still fresh in my mind and I don't want to rush into anything silly.”

Crouch has not enjoyed his most productive season, finding the net on only four occasions in 34 league appearances, despite a healthy return of four goals in the Champions League in nine games.

With much to contemplate in the close-season, Crouch is looking forward to putting football on the back-burner.

"I have got the summer now, I can take a break, get away from football for a bit and see how I feel about things in pre-season," he said.

The FA and MARS Just Play scheme aims to get a 150,000 new participants playing the game for at least 30 minutes a week by September 2013.

By Vithushan Ehantharajah