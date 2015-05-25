Crouch delighted by headed goals record

Peter Crouch was proud to crown a sensational Stoke City performance against Liverpool by setting a new record for the most headed Premier League goals.

Crouch initially watched on from the bench on Sunday as Stoke capitalised on abject Liverpool defending to open up a scarcely believable 5-0 lead by half-time, through Mame Biram Diouf's brace and further goals from Jonathan Walters, Charlie Adam and Steven N'zonzi.

Steven Gerrard pulled one back on his final Liverpool appearance, before former England striker Crouch came on as a late substitute and nodded in a Diouf cross for his 47th headed Premier League goal - one more than previous record-holder Alan Shearer.

"I'm very proud and pleased to gain a new record and to some extent get it out the way this season," Crouch told Stoke City Player.

"It was amazing to come on and do it in front of the Boothen End, which I know is a very special place here [at the Britannia], and break the record.

"That's a highlight for me and hopefully there will be many more to come over the next couple of years.

"It was coming and I’m incredibly pleased to have got it, but I'm also a little embarrassed because it was all about the team performance.

"We were incredible and it was nice for me to personally break the record but it was all about our first-half performance because it was incredible.

"That performance shows how far we have come as a team since I arrived, we are really playing with flair and style, so it's a privilege to be a part of it.

"We've just beaten Liverpool Football Club 6-1 and that is absolutely incredible."