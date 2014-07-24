Crouch excited by Stoke's capture of Bojan

Bojan will hope to relaunch his career at the Britannia Stadium after signing a four-year deal with Stoke on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was tipped as a future star when he broke into Barcelona's first team as a teenager, but has subsequently struggled to live up to expectations during spells with Roma, Milan and Ajax.

Nevertheless, Bojan's arrival has sparked significant excitement at Stoke and Crouch feels manager Mark Hughes has pulled off a superb piece of business.

Crouch, who is preparing for a fourth season with Stoke, told The Sentinel: "His signing just shows what the club is capable of.

"He's a top-class player and he's been at one of the best clubs in the world.

"The fact he's young and wants to come to Stoke City proves we are an ambitious club and people want to come here.

"When he burst on to the scene at Barcelona he was awesome and he is still an incredibly talented player.

"The fact we have got him at such a young age hopefully means we will have him for his best years."