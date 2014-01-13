Crouch upbeat despite Liverpool defeat

The loss leaves Stoke 12th in the Premier League, but Mark Hughes' men fought back from two goals down to go in at the break level at the Britannia Stadium.

Despite second-half goals from Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge wrapping up the points for the visitors, former Liverpool striker Crouch believes the performance was promising.

Crouch, who scored Stoke's first, was pleased with his side's attacking play after scoring his sixth goal of the campaign.

"I thought our all-round work-rate was fantastic and there are a lot of plus-points to come out of the game – we scored three goals and looked a real threat at times," he told the club's official website.

"I've always said that if the delivery is right I'll score goals and the delivery was right on a number of occasions.

"When we cross the ball like that we're always going to be a threat.

"It was great to get on the scoresheet but disappointing to be on the wrong end of a result like that."