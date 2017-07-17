Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II

Arsenal youngster Dan Crowley has signed a three-year contract with Eredivisie side Willem II.

The 19-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Go Ahead Eagles, making 16 appearances in the Dutch top flight and scoring twice.

Crowley has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 level.

He is the latest product of Arsenal's academy to seek the next chapter of his career abroad, after fellow teenagers Kaylen Hinds and Chris Willock completed moves to Wolfsburg and Benfica respectively.