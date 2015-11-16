Cruyff quits as Ajax advisor

Johan Cruyff has quit his role as an advisor for Ajax.

The 68-year-old, who won eight Eredivisie titles and three European Cups with the Dutch giants, has stepped down from the position after growing disillusioned with his impact.

Cruyff will no longer advise the club after feeling the implementation of change within the club's youth development programme he put forward was being consistently ignored.

"I quit. For years I have noted that the core of my vision within Ajax isn't followed up," he wrote in his column in De Telegraaf.

"In addition, I increasingly got the feeling it's done deliberately, and I do not play games."

Cruyff's decision comes the week after Wim Jonk left his role of head of youth development by mutual consent following a disagreement with the board.