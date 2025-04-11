Manchester United have given up on Rasmus Hojlund and want to sell: report

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 24 goals in 85 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United

Manchester United have made no shortage of signings who haven’t lived up to their billing in recent years, and Rasmus Hojlund is no exception.

The Denmark striker joined Man United for a whopping £72m from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, making him one of the club’s most expensive signings of all time.

But the 22-year-old has flattered to deceive in his 56 Premier League appearances so far, managing only 13 goals – of which more than half (7) came in a six-game streak last winter.

Rasmus Hojlund looks likely to leave Manchester United

Hojlund celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest in December (Image credit: Alamy)

That hefty price tag – and perhaps the United shirt – appears to have weighed heavy on the shoulders of Hojlund, who arrived at Old Trafford with a burgeoning reputation.

He’s found the net just three times at a rate of once every 519 Premier League minutes this season, registering a sole goal in his last 16 league outings. Could United be preparing to cut their losses?

Hojlund in action against Leicester last month, when he scored his most recent goal (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Fichajes, Juventus have been tracking Hojlund, who is valued at just under £40m by Transfermarkt, with a view to bringing him back to Serie A.

However, United are said to have no intention of selling the former Copenhagen youngster, who still has three years left on his contract with the Red Devils, which contains the option for an additional year.

That would keep him at Old Trafford until the age of 26, which is around about when centre-forwards typically hit their prime.

As such, it stands to reason that United would not yet want to part with Hojlund, who only turned 22 in February.

Hojlund has yet to show the kind of consistency fans would expect from a Man United number 9 (Image credit: Alamy)

So, will Hojlund still be at Old Trafford come the start of next season? Should he feature in Ruben Amorim’s plans as he strives to drag the club back towards the top end of the Premier League?

Given how young he still and the time remaining on his current deal, we’re finding it hard to see Hojlund heading for the exit door this summer.

A spell out on loan might not be out of the question, though, perhaps even back to Atalanta, whose star forward Ademola Lookman has been linked with a move to United.