Cruyff's Ajax lose world record to Scottish part-timers East Kilbride

Scottish non-League club East Kilbride surpassed Ajax's world record for consecutive competitive victories after racking up a 27th win in succession against BSC Glasgow in the Lowland League.

East Kilbride were 3-1 winners at their K Park home, Declan Hughes (2) and Ross McNeil earning spots in the record books with the goals.

The part-timers have surpassed the previous benchmark set by a legendary Ajax team of the 1970's, which contained greats like Johan Cruyff, Johan Neeskens and Johnny Rep that won 26 games in a row between October 3 1971 and March 29 1972.

According to the Guinness World Records, that Ajax team scored 78 goals and conceded just 18 as they won 19 Eredivisie matches, four European Cup games and three Dutch Cup outings.

East Kilbride's run began last March, with a 3-2 success at Whitehill Welfare. They have since won 15 league games in sequence, including their first 12 of the 2016-17 season to open up a commanding 13-point advantage over Spartans.

Winning the league would send East Kilbride - who have never played in Scotland's league system - to a play-off against the winners of the Highland League for a place in League Two.