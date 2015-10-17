Crystal Palace 1 West Ham 3: Lanzini and Payet strike late to sink 10-man hosts

West Ham left it late to beat 10-man Crystal Palace as goals from Manuel Lanzini and Dimitri Payet in the final five minutes sealed a 3-1 win.

The Hammers dominated the second half after Dwight Gayle's red card just before the break with the score already at 1-1.

Carl Jenkinson put the visitors in front only to then foul Gayle in the box moments later, with Yohan Cabaye converting the penalty, despite having to take it twice due to the striker's encroachment.

West Ham created few clear openings but the aerial power of substitute Andy Carroll proved the difference as the fit-again striker won a header at the back post for Lanzini to slam the loose ball beyond Wayne Hennessey.

Palace had defended resolutely but Payet lobbed Hennessey beautifully in injury time as Slaven Bilic's men recorded their fourth away Premier League win of the season to climb to third in the table.

Both sides had enjoyed fine starts to the Premier League season, and came into the game perched in the top six.

Having won at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City already this term, Bilic's men almost made the perfect start when Lanzini made progress down the left wing straight from kick-off, but Payet did not read his cross and could only prod wide.

The lively start continued when Adrian was forced into an early save from Gayle, but the offside flag was up against the striker.

Payet was lighting up the match and the France international had another good opening when he danced his way towards goal, but Hennessey was alert at his near post.

The visitors made their dominance count when patient build-up play ended with Moses slipping a lovely throughball in behind Pape Souare for Jenkinson to finish calmly.

But Palace immediately hit back when Jenkinson needlessly fouled Gayle in the box.

Cabaye stepped up to beat Adrian easily straight down the middle but referee Mark Clattenburg ordered a retake due to Gayle's encroachment, however, the Frenchman held his nerve and scored again in the top corner.

Palace's chances took a blow when Gayle, who had already been booked for fouling Payet, lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate and was sent off, with Clattenburg having little option but to show a second yellow card.

Kouyate had the first opening after the break when sublime Hammers passing teed him up, but the midfielder's low drive was blocked.

Jenkinson then sent in a peach of a cross for Diafra Sakho, but his header was narrowly wide.

West Ham's probing was not creating clear openings as Palace's defensive shape denied the Hammers' attacking space.

But Carroll's introduction picked the lock as typical physical dominance opened up space for Lanzini to score and Payet had the final say, adding gloss to the scoreline as Bilic again masterminded another impressive win on the road.