Crystal Palace add Stephen Henderson to goalkeeping options

Crystal Palace have signed former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

The 31-year-old free agent has signed a one-year deal, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Henderson made 16 appearances for Forest after joining from Charlton in 2016 and was let go at the end of last season.

He had a short loan spell with Sky Bet League One side Wycombe last term, making three appearances, but will spend the next campaign competing with Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey at Selhurst Park.

“It’s a no-brainer and I jumped at the opportunity,” Henderson told Palace’s website.

“The goalkeepers are at a very high standard, which is what I expected, so I’m just going to take it all in and learn from them and try to support them as best I can.”