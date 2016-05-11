Crystal Palace confirm leg fracture for Ledley

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley suffered a broken leg in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Stoke City.

Ledley came on as a half-time substitute, but had to be replaced just 10 minutes later after walking away in discomfort following a challenge on Stoke's Charlie Adam.

Subsequent scans revealed he fractured a fibula, meaning he will sit out the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 22 and faces a battle to be fit for Euro 2016.

"The club can confirm that midfielder Joe Ledley sustained a leg injury in the game against Stoke City on Saturday, which saw him suffer a fracture of the fibula," a Palace statement issued on Wednesday said.

"He will be continually assessed over the next few weeks by the club's medical staff."

The Football Association of Wales later tweeted to confirm they were aware of the injury, but stressed that his recovery would be assessed over the coming weeks, with Euro 2016 starting next month.

Joe Ledley sustained a fracture of the fibula at the weekend. He will continue to be assessed over the coming weeks. May 11, 2016

Ledley, 28, has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Palace this season and was named in a 29-man Wales training squad on Monday.