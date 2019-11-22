Crystal Palace at full strength for Liverpool clash

Crystal Palace again have no injury concerns going into the clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Joel Ward was forced off with a groin problem during the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea before the international break, but has recovered and is available to face the Reds.

Wilfried Zaha is also in contention despite previously reporting a foot injury and will hope to open his goal account for the season this weekend.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both face late checks on ankle injuries that saw them sit out their respective national team games this week.

The pair have trained this week, although not full-time with the rest of the squad, and manager Jurgen Klopp will leave it until the last minute before ruling out either.

Forward Xherdan Shaqiri is fit again after a long absence with a calf injury while centre-back Joel Matip’s knee problem will probably see him sit out again.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Hennessey, Ward, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, Cahill, Dann, Kelly, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Meyer, McCarthy, Camarasa, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke, Townsend, Wickham.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Lallana, Salah, Origi, Brewster, Firmino, Mane.