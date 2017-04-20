Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish set to join entrepreneurs on Dragons' Den

Parish will come in as a new dragon with former banker Jenny Campbell to replace Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham.

The Palace chairman will join Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman as he prepares to get his seat warm in one of those cushy leather chairs.

Parish – also a part-time racing driver – told the BBC: "I'm thrilled to become a dragon and really excited to meet the entrepreneurs in this series, see what ideas they bring to the den and how I might be able to help them grow."

Can a potential business owner dazzle Parish like Big Sam did when he was appointed back in December? Or will he fight a Pardew-esque losing battle and be forced to pull the plug behind the scenes? We'll have to wait and see when the show is broadcast later this year.

