Crystal Palace suffer Chamakh blow

The Morocco striker was withdrawn in the second half of last weekend's 1-1 Premier League draw with Stoke City at Selhurst Park, having picked up an apparent hamstring injury.

In the aftermath of the game, Warnock stated his hope that Chamakh - who endured a similar injury earlier in the season - would not miss too much action.

However, he looks set to be absent for the rest of 2014 at least, starting with Saturday's visit to champions Manchester City.

There is some better news for Warnock, though, with centre-back Adrian Mariappa and midfielder Jonny Williams back in training.

Mariappa has been absent since the start of November with a knee injury, while midfielder Williams had to cut short a loan spell at Championship side Ipswich Town due to a groin complaint.