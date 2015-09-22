Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic: No ill-feelings towards former club, says Pardew

Alan Pardew is not expecting a friendly reception from the visiting Charlton Athletic fans when Crystal Palace host his former club in a League Cup London derby on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old managed Charlton for just under two years, with the club being relegated from the Premier League during his tenure.

Pardew, who also spent four years at The Valley during his playing career, left Charlton - officially by mutual consent - in November 2008 and insists he harbours no ill-feelings towards the club.

"It's part and parcel of the game, I don't have anything bad to say about it," he said ahead of the third-round meeting. "It didn't work out for me at Charlton unfortunately, as much as I tried.

"Therefore if they have bad feeling about that there is nothing I can do. All I can do is try and create the best team I can in the job that I'm at here at Palace.

"I just think that it is a game which is important for both sets of fans. It is a derby, it is two clubs that have had some history.

"I'm obviously part of that history as well - so there will be a lot of feeling about the game, but it's a game I'm looking forward to."

While Palace have enjoyed a strong start to 2015-16, they come into the match on the back of two consecutive losses, to Manchester City and Tottenham respectively.

Charlton, meanwhile, have won just two of their eight Championship fixtures, and manager Guy Luzon is hoping for an immediate response after a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last time out.

"We need to continue with the attitude and how we played in the first half [against Blackburn]," he told the club's official site.

"That is the only way to success. It is no time to cry or give up. We have the quality and have the players to bring the results here and they will do that."