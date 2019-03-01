Crystal Palace working to identify fan who appeared to mock Munich air disaster

Crystal Palace are liaising with the police over footage taken at Wednesday’s match against Manchester United in which a supporter appears to make a gesture about the Munich air disaster.

United won 3-1 at Selhurst Park in what was otherwise a largely routine fixture, but a video has since emerged of one individual among the Palace supporters appearing to mock the the 1958 incident by making aeroplane gestures.

“We have been made aware of an incident captured on video involving a supporter at Selhurst Park during our last home game against Manchester United,” Palace wrote in a statement on their official website.

“The incident has been reported to the police and the club will be working with them to identify the individual responsible. We take a zero tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour. As and when the individual is identified, we will take the appropriate course of action.”

The Munich air disaster remains a painful part of United’s history and cost the lives of eight of those known as the “Busby Babes”, including Duncan Edwards and then-captain Roger Byrne.

Wednesday’s incident follows another of a similar nature earlier in February, when two Southampton supporters were filmed making apparent aeroplane gestures during their Premier League fixture against Cardiff in reference to the Emiliano Sala tragedy.